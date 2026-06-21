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Israeli soldiers in Lebanon free to take action if under threat, Defence Minister Katz says

Israel said ⁠the strikes were a response to projectiles fired by the Iran-backed group Hezbollah at its troops in southern Lebanon.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 12:14 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 12:14 IST
World newsIsraelLebanonMiddle East

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