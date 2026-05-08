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Israeli strike kills 4 in southern Lebanon amid truce: Ministry

Despite an ongoing ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hezbollah. fighting has yet not stopped in Southern Lebanon.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 12:41 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 12:41 IST
World newsIsraelWest AsiaLebanonHealth MinistryStrike

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