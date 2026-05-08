Israeli strike kills 4 in southern Lebanon amid truce: Ministry

<p>An Israeli strike killed four people on Friday in the southern Lebanon town of Toura, including two women, as per the health ministry. It was also noted that Israel was conducting widespread strikes, according to a report by state media.</p>.Iran, US-Israel Ceasefire LIVE Updates | Marco Rubio says 'unacceptable' for Iran to control Strait of Hormuz.<p>Despite an ongoing ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hezbollah. fighting has yet not stopped in Southern Lebanon. Earlier in the day, an Israeli strike also killed a civil defence rescuer.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>