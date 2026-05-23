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Homeworldmiddle east

Israeli strike kills Gaza boy and five police officers, police say

Hamas' nearly ⁠10,000 police officers have emerged as a sticking point in talks ‌to advance US President ‌Donald Trump's plan for Gaza.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 14:13 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 14:13 IST
World newsIsraelPalestineGaza

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