Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Israeli strike kills infant girl in south Lebanon during father's funeral

The strike on the Saeed family home ‌in the village of Srifa took place on ​Wednesday, the first day of a US-Iran ceasefire that many in Lebanon hoped would apply to their country, too.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 11:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 April 2026, 11:36 IST
India NewsIsraelLebanonMiddle EastStrikeFuneral

Follow us on :

Follow Us