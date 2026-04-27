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Israeli strikes hit east Lebanon, expanding scope despite ceasefire

Israeli strikes hit new areas, Hezbollah fires on Israeli tank
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 14:31 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 14:31 IST
World newsIsraelLebanon

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