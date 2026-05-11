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Israel's Iron Dome nearly 99% effective against missiles from ⁠Hamas, Hezbollah: Rafael chairman

He said Iran has fired about 1,500 ballistic missiles at Israel in two rounds of fighting since 2024 and 'only several dozens' ​were not intercepted.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 12:21 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 12:21 IST
World newsIranIsraelmissilesMiddle Eastrafael

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