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Jailed Iranian peace laureate Mohammadi moved to hospital in Tehran

Mohammadi, 54, won the ‌prize in 2023 ​while in prison for a campaign to advance women's rights and abolish the death penalty. She suffered a heart attack two weeks ago.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 02:01 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 02:01 IST
World newsIranWest AsiaMiddle East

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