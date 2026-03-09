<p>Dubai: Khamenei's name as Iran's leader will continue, a member of Iran's Assembly of Experts, Hosseinali Eshkevari, said on Sunday, adding the new leader has been selected and will be soon announced by officials.</p>.Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s presumed next supreme leader? And would he bring change – or more brutal suppression?.<p>"With the majority of votes, the person who will continue the path of Imam Khomeini and the path of the martyr Imam Khamenei has been chosen. The name of Khamenei will continue. The vote has been cast and will be announced soon," said Eshkevari on a video carried by Iranian media.</p>