Kuwait, Bahrain say Iran targeted them with drone, missile attacks

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bahrain">Bahrain</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuwait">Kuwait</a> on Sunday said that Iran targeted both the nations with drone and missile fire overnight after new US air strikes hit <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>, according to <em>AP</em>.</p><p>The US military's Central Command said that it struck Iranian military 'surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defence sites, drone storage facilities and minelayer capabilities'.</p><p>The Central Command said a Panamanian-flagged tanker Kiku which was carrying crude oil for the state-run energy company of Qatar, was attacked on Saturday morning.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>