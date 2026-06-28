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Kuwait, Bahrain say Iran targeted them with drone, missile attacks

The Central Command said a Panamanian-flagged tanker Kiku which was carrying crude oil for the state-run energy company of Qatar, was attacked on Saturday morning.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 05:20 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 05:20 IST
World newsKuwaitMissiledroneBahrainairstrikes

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