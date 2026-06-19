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Lebanon ceasefire agreed after US-Iran talks in Switzerland scrapped

Two sources from Iran-aligned Hezbollah and a senior Israeli official confirmed the ceasefire.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 17:20 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 14:13 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelCeasefireWest AsiaLebanonHezbollah

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