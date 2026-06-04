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Lebanon ceasefire raises hopes of progress for US-Iran deal

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Thursday that the ceasefire would come into force within 24 hours ‌of all concerned parties approving it, appearing to refer to ​Hezbollah.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 11:05 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 11:05 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpCeasefireLebanonHezbollah

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