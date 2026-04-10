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Lebanon to attend Washington ceasefire talks, says truce needed for broader deal

The ‌official ‌said Lebanon's position was that a ⁠ceasefire was ⁠a precondition to further talks to reach a ​broader deal ​with Israel.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 09:51 IST
World newsWashingtonCeasefireLebanon

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