<p>Beirut: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a> intends to take part in a meeting next week in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/washington">Washington</a> with US and Israeli representatives to discuss and announce a ceasefire, a senior Lebanese official told <em>Reuters</em> on Friday, saying the exact date had not yet been confirmed.</p><p>The official said Lebanon's position was that a ceasefire was a precondition to further talks to reach a broader deal with Israel. </p>