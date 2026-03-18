Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Lebanon war leaves a classroom of children hurt or dead every day, UN says

According to Lebanese health ministry figures, at ⁠least 111 children have been killed and 334 wounded in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since ‌March 2.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 10:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 10:10 IST
World newsIranIsraelUnited NationsLebanon

Follow us on :

Follow Us