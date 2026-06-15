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LNG tanker Disha carrying Qatari cargo crosses Strait of Hormuz

Data from Kpler and LSEG showed the vessel ⁠picked ‌up its cargo at Qatar's Ras Laffan ‌on March 1-2 and ⁠had been west of the strait since. ‌
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 08:53 IST
World newsLNGStrait of Hormuztanker

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