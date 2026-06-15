LNG tanker Disha carrying Qatari cargo crosses Strait of Hormuz

<p>Singapore: A liquefied natural gas (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lng">LNG</a>) tanker chartered by India's Petronet crossed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> on Monday, heading east to exit the strait after the United States and Iran reached a peace deal, shiptracking data showed.</p><p>Data from Kpler and LSEG showed the vessel picked up its cargo at Qatar's Ras Laffan on March 1-2 and had been west of the strait since. </p>.'Deal with Iran complete': Trump announces opening of Strait of Hormuz, ends naval blockade.<p>While shiptracking data did not indicate the tanker's destination, a source familiar with the matter said the cargo will be delivered to the Dahej terminal in India.</p><p>Petronet did not immediately respond to a <em>Reuters</em> request for comment.</p>