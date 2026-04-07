<p>United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has warned of legal action against a journalist who first reported the rescue of a US airman in Iran, raising concerns about a possible leak within the American government.</p><p>At a press conference on the high-risk rescue mission on Monday, Trump said he would compel the reporter to disclose their source. “We’re going to go to the media company that released it, and we’re going to say, ‘national security, give it up or go to jail,’” he said, adding that authorities were actively trying to identify the leaker.</p><p>Trump argued that the report had compromised both the sensitive rescue operation and the safety of the stranded weapons systems officer, who had been trapped in Iranian territory after his US F-15E fighter jet was shot down.</p><p>Following the downing of the aircraft, multiple media outlets reported that one of the two airmen had been recovered by US forces. Trump maintained that this disclosure jeopardised efforts to rescue the second airman, though the mission was ultimately completed successfully.</p>.‘Entire country can be taken out in one night’: Trump warns Iran .<p>“We didn’t talk about the first one for an hour. Then somebody leaked something, which we will hopefully find that leaker. We’re looking very hard to find that leaker,” he said.</p><p>It remains unclear which journalist or outlet Trump was referring to. According to <em>Reuters</em>, several media outlets, including <em>The New York Times</em>, <em>CBS News</em> and <em>Axios</em>, reported the development around the same time. The White House also did not immediately clarify the specific target of Trump’s remarks.</p><p><em>Reuters</em> noted that Trump’s comments mark a sharp escalation in his administration’s criticism of the press, amid his complaints that coverage of the US-Israel conflict with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> has been overly negative.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>