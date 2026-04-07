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'Looking very hard to find the leaker': Trump threatens jail for reporter who revealed Iran airman rescue

It remains unclear which journalist or media outlet US President Donald Trump was referring to at the press conference.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 02:56 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 02:56 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpMiddle East

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