Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes Southern Iran region, EMSC says

The quake was at a depth of ​14 km (8.7 ⁠miles), EMSC said.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 02:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2026, 02:07 IST
IranEarthquakeTehran

Follow us on :

Follow Us