<p>Tehran: A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck near Southern Iran on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.</p><p>The quake was at a depth of 14 km (8.7 miles), EMSC said.</p>.Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Iran's capital, no casualties reported.<p>Iran's Fars News Agency reported that a 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Hormozgan province and was felt by residents of Qeshm and Hormoz cities, as well as rural areas in Bandar Abbas. The agency added that the epicentre was near Bandar Laf at a depth of 20 km.</p>