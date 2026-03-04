<p>London: The Maltese-flagged container ship Safeen Prestige was damaged by a projectile as it sailed towards the top of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/explained-what-is-strait-of-hormuz-and-why-is-it-so-important-for-global-trade-3918493">Strait of Hormuz</a> on Wednesday, prompting its crew to abandon ship, shipping sources said.</p><p>The vessel was hit some two nautical miles north of Oman while transiting eastbound in the Strait of Hormuz at 1109 GMT, British maritime risk management company Vanguard said.</p>.Crew member killed after projectile hits MKD VYOM tanker off Oman.<p>"The vessel was struck by an unknown projectile just above the waterline, resulting in a fire in the engine room. No environmental impact has been reported at this time," Vanguard said.</p><p>British navy agency UKMTO reported it had received a report involving a unnamed container ship being hit by an unknown projectile and the crew abandoned the vessel with no reported injuries.</p>