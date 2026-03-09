<p>No Indian fatality was reported after a projectile fell on a residential location in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has confirmed. </p><p>Earlier, there were reports that an Indian national was among two persons killed after the military projectile fell in a residential area in Saudi Arabia's al-Kharj Governorate.</p><p>"It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening. The Embassy has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding this issue," the Embassy said in a post on X.</p>.<p>However, one Indian has been injured in the incident.</p><p>"Counsellor (CW) Shri Y. Sabir visited Al Kharj last night and met the injured Indian national involved in this unfortunate incident. He is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj," the post added. </p>