Mideast hostilities flare, testing fragile US-Iran truce

<p>Bahrain said it had been targeted early Saturday by Iranian drones in an apparent retaliation after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/us-military-conducts-strikes-against-iran-after-cargo-ship-attack-4053909">United States launched strikes </a>on Iranian military sites overnight, a flaring of hostilities that showed the limits of the truce between Washington and Tehran.</p><p>Hours later, a shipping monitor run by the British navy reported that a vessel in the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Strait%20of%20Hormuz"> Strait of Hormuz</a> had been struck by an unidentified projectile, the second such attack since Thursday. The strikes could further deter ships that had hoped to pass through the waterway, which Iran had agreed to reopen as part of the ceasefire with the United States.</p><p>The attacks on Saturday came after the U.S. military said it had attacked Iranian missile drones and coastal radar sites in response to Iran firing drones at a container ship a day earlier. President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran had “foolishly” violated the ceasefire with its attack in the strait.</p><p>There were no immediate reports of damage in Bahrain, which accused Iran of “destabilizing security, exporting chaos and undermining regional stability.” Before the ceasefire, Iran regularly launched strikes against neighboring Persian Gulf states in retaliation for U.S. and Israeli attacks.</p>.Iran says it hits US-linked targets as Bahrain reports drone attack.<p>The Iranian government did not immediately comment on the attacks. Iran’s Foreign Ministry accused the United States on Saturday of violating the ceasefire and vowed that the Iranian military would “defend the country’s sovereignty, security and national interests with all its strength.”</p><p>Before the overnight clashes, the deal between the United States and Iran signed this month had led to relative calm in the region, with an uptick in vessels traversing the Strait of Hormuz and signs of an emerging agreement, backed by the Trump administration, to wind down the war’s second front in Lebanon.</p><p>Both the United States and Iran have sought to demonstrate that they have emerged victorious from the conflict, which is leading them to test one another’s red lines, analysts say. For now, neither side seems interested in a return to full-blown war.</p><p>The war began in late February with a massive joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran that drew in much of the Middle East and sent global energy prices skyrocketing. It also ignited a war in Lebanon, where Israel has been fighting Hezbollah, an armed group backed by Iran.</p>