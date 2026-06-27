Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Mideast hostilities flare, testing fragile US-Iran truce

The strikes could further deter ships that had hoped to pass through the waterway, which Iran had agreed to reopen as part of the ceasefire with the US.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 16:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2026, 16:33 IST
IranIsraelWorldMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us