Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Missile fired from Yemen as Israel and US target Iran

Washington has dispatched two contingents of thousands ‌of Marines to the region, the first of which is due to arrive in coming days on a huge amphibious assault ship.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 06:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 March 2026, 06:08 IST
World newsUSIsraelMissileYemenWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us