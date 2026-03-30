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Missile hits fuel tanker at Israel's Oil Refineries

It was not immediately clear whether the missile was fired from Iran or Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, who ​were both firing ⁠at the same time.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 16:43 IST
World newsIsraelOil

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