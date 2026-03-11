<p>Amid reports of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/the-power-behind-the-robes-meet-irans-new-supreme-leader-mojtaba-khamenei-3924946">Mojtaba Khamenei</a> being injured in the war, Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, has confirmed that Iran's new supreme is 'safe and sound'. </p><p>"I heard news about Mr. Mojtaba being injured. I asked friends who had contact. They said, thank God, he is healthy and there is no problem," Yousef posted on Telegram. This comes after reports claimed that Khamenei is avoiding public appearances because he got injured in the ongoing strikes by the US and Israel. </p><p>According to New York Times, three Iranian sources informed that Khamenei was injured during the first day of the military operation on February 28. </p><p>March 11 marks the 12th day of the conflict which has spilled onto the entire West Asia. Countries like Bahrain, UAE, Turkey and Saudi Arabia are intercepting missiles and drones launched by Iran. </p><p>Tehran has also blocked the Strait of Hormuz through which oil reaches to Asia, and food and other essentials to West Asia. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump warned Iran that it would be hit harder than before if oil flow through the Hormuz strait stops. </p>.<p>Reacting to reports of Iran placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, he posted on Truth Social - "If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before."</p>.Putin promises 'unwavering support' to Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.<p>"If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction! Additionally, we are using the same Technology and Missile capabilities deployed against Drug Traffickers to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait. They will be dealt with quickly and violently," he further wrote. </p><p>Trump has also expressed his displeasure toward Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment as the Supreme Leader, after his father Ali Khamenei was killed in the air strikes. "I don't believe he can live in peace," Trump told Fox News.</p><p><em>(With ANI inputs)</em> </p>