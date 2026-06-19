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Mojtaba Khamenei says he approved MoU with US, despite reservations, after assurances on Iran's rights

Khamenei added that future face-to-face negotiations with the United States would ​not mean accepting "the ​enemy's position".
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 01:54 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 01:54 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpMojtaba Khamenei

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