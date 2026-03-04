<p>Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayatollah-ali-khamenei">Ayatollah Ali Khamenei</a>, has been chosen as the next Supreme Leader of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>. Media reports suggest that he was elected by the country's Assembly of Experts.</p><p>Mojtaba Khamenei had strong ties to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, but never held office. He is considered an influential figure who worked in the shadow during his father's regime, reports said. </p><p>The 56-year-old was quoted by politicians as a figure who can lead Iran during the period of crisis. </p>.Donald Trump says he ordered strike on Iran over attack fears.<p>On February 28, US President Donald Trump announced the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in targetted strikes carried out by the US-Israeli forces in an attempt to eliminate the nuclear threat posed by Iran.</p><p>Nicknamed 'Operation Epic Fury', the strikes killed Mojtaba Khamenei’s wife, Zahra Adel, his mother, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, and a son were killed along with his father. </p><p>On Tuesday, Iranian media reported Ayatollah Khamenei will be buried in the holy city of Mashhad. Before the burial, a "large farewell ceremony" will be held in Tehran, the Revolutionary Guards said on their Telegram account.</p><p><em>(With inputs from agencies)</em></p>