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Mojtaba Khamenei thanks Iraq for support days after Trump's 'we don't know if he is living' claim

Mojtaba's absence has triggered speculation about his health and whereabouts. However, state television and some Iranian officials have indicated that he is recovering from injuries.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 02:55 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 02:55 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpMiddle EastMojtaba Khamenei

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