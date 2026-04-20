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More than 20 vessels pass Strait of Hormuz on Saturday: Report

Among ‌the vessels that ​made it through on Saturday, five of them last loaded cargoes from Iran ranging from oil products to metals.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 00:55 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 00:55 IST
World newsWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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