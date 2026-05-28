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Netanyahu directs Israeli forces to expand Gaza control to 70%

Netanyahu has repeatedly said in public remarks that the military controls more than 60% of Gaza.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 18:08 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 18:08 IST
World newsBenjamin NetanyahuGazaIsreal

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