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Netanyahu orders deeper Israeli incursion into Lebanon to hit Hezbollah

The incursion has so far killed more than 3,370 people, according to the Lebanese government.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 13:03 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 13:03 IST
World newsIsraelBenjamin Netanyahu

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