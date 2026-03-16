<p>Jerusalem: A day after releasing a video debunking conspiracy theories of his death, Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> on Monday came up with yet another video 'showing he is alive'.</p>.<p>In the 90-second video shared on his personal X account, Netanyahu is seen interacting with people in the Jerusalem Hills.</p>.<p>“Sticking to the guidelines and winning together,” he captioned the video.</p>.<p>In the clip, Netanyahu is seen posing for photographs with two girls, both named Shir, asking a woman walking her dog about its breed, and admiring the view of Jerusalem.</p>.<p>"How beautiful is Jerusalem. Nothing like Jerusalem," he is heard saying in the video.</p>.Benjamin Netanyahu's latest 'I am what' video sparks 'dead or alive' debate again.<p>Netanyahu also stressed the need for people to step out for fresh air while remaining close to shelters amid the ongoing security situation.</p>.<p>"Where is the shelter here?" he asked people, who responded, "Nearby." "That is very important," the Prime Minister emphasised.</p>.<p>On Sunday, Netanyahu posted a video on X in which he was seen ordering coffee at a cafe while dismissing speculation on social media claiming he had been killed.</p>.<p>In Monday's video, the Prime Minister is seen near the same coffee shop featured in the earlier clip and is wearing the same outfit.</p>.<p>The first video came shortly after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard issued threats against Netanyahu amid the escalating conflict between the two countries.</p>