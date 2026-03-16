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Netanyahu posts fresh video amid social media rumours of his death

Netanyahu also stressed the need for people to step out for fresh air while remaining close to shelters amid the ongoing security situation.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 15:30 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 15:30 IST
World newsIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuSocial mediaTrending

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