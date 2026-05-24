<p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he and US President Donald Trump agreed that any final agreement with Iran must remove the nuclear threat posed by Tehran.</p>.<p>Posting on Telegram, Netanyahu said this would require dismantling Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities and removing enriched nuclear material from its territory.</p>.'Bibi's hair on fire': Trump, Netanyahu had tense phone call on future of Iran war, say reports.<p>He said Trump had reiterated Israel's right to defend itself against threats on all fronts, including in Lebanon. </p>