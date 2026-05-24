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Netanyahu says Trump agrees Iran deal must remove nuclear threat

He said Trump had reiterated Israel's ⁠right ⁠to defend itself against threats on all fronts, including in Lebanon.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 15:58 IST
World newsIranBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpNuclearMiddle East

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