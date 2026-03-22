Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Netanyahu visits site of Iranian missile attack, claims US-Israel fighting for entire world

Iran fired missiles at the UK-US air base on the island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean on Saturday.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 14:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 March 2026, 14:08 IST
World newsUSIsraelBenjamin Netanyahu

Follow us on :

Follow Us