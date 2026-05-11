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Netanyahu wants to wean Israel off US military support, he tells CBS

But it is "absolutely" the right time to ​possibly reset the U.S.-Israeli financial relationship, Netanyahu ⁠said.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 01:20 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 01:20 IST
World newsUnited StatesIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuWest AsiaMiddle East

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