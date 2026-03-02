<p>The revolutionary guards of Iran said on Monday that they had launched missile strikes on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a>'s Tel Aviv.</p><p>They also said that strikes were launched over the security and military centres in Haifa and also attacked east Jerusalem, news agency <em>AFP </em>said.</p><p>The revolutionary guards also gave a statement to state TV saying that one of the targets of the military strikes were the Israeli government complex in Tel Aviv.</p><p>A report in the<a href="https://www.tasnimnews.ir/en/news/2026/03/02/3529294/netanyahu-s-fate-unclear-as-iran-hits-israeli-pm-office" rel="nofollow"> </a><em><a href="https://www.tasnimnews.ir/en/news/2026/03/02/3529294/netanyahu-s-fate-unclear-as-iran-hits-israeli-pm-office" rel="nofollow">Iranian news agency</a></em>, the fate of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems to be uncertainty after Iran asserted that it is targeting Netanyahu's office.</p><p>The IRGC public relations announced that the office of the Israeli Prime Minister and the location of the commander of the regime's air force were attacked and severely hit by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic in the targeted and surprise attacks of Khyber missiles in the tenth wave.</p>.<p><em>Follow all the latest updates on the conflict <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/us-israel-strike-iran-live-updates-ali-khamenei-killed-donald-trump-iran-retaliatory-strikes-uae-abu-dhabi-middle-east-west-asia-conflict-news-alerts-iran-regime-change-donald-trump-tehran-blasts-2-3917321">here</a> on DH!</em></p>.Israel launches 'pre-emptive attack' against Iran, says Defence Minister.<p>The Israeli strikes targeted the Iranian diplomatic police center in Tehran. </p><p>US military said that three US F-15E fighter jets flying in support of Iran operations went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident.</p><p>Earlier, Israel military said that it has begun additional strikes on Iran.</p><p>Israel Defence Forces said, "The Israeli Air Force, with the guidance of Israeli Intelligence has begun an additional broad strike on Iranian terror regime targets in the heart of Tehran."</p><p>An oil tanker was attacked in the Gulf of Oman, killing one Indian mariner onboard.</p><p>According to <em>AP, </em>Oman said that a bomb-carrying drone boat struck a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Monday, killing one mariner on board.</p>