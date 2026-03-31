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New Israeli law could mean death penalty by default for Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks

The changes, made via an amendment to Israel's penal law, allow for executions without proper appeal, pardons or meaningful judicial discretion.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 06:18 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 06:18 IST
World newsIsraelPalestine

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