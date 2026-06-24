'No American demand' to leave Lebanon, says Israeli minister as troops stay put in Beirut

<p>Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that Israeli troops will stay in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">southern Lebanon</a>, creating another challenge for the fragile <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> peace deal.</p><p>The United States and Iran signed an initial agreement last week to end a war that has shaken the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/middle-east">Middle East</a> and disrupted global markets after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and LNG shipments.</p><p>However, disagreements have surfaced over several parts of the deal. Questions remain over financial support for Iran, the future control of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>, and Israel's military operations in Lebanon. These disputes have raised concerns about the stability of the agreement.</p><p>Israeli leaders, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu</a> and Defence Minister Israel Katz, have repeatedly said they will not leave southern Lebanon, where Israel says it has established a security zone to protect communities in northern Israel.</p><p>"The IDF is prepared and we are not retreating. We announced that in any case we are not withdrawing, and as of this moment — and this is a political achievement — there is no American demand for Israel to withdraw from Lebanon," Katz said during a conference in Tel Aviv.</p><p>His remarks came as Lebanon and Israel continue discussions over a U.S.-backed proposal that would see Israeli forces withdraw from parts of southern Lebanon and hand control of those areas to the Lebanese army.</p><p>Israel has been fighting Hezbollah since early March after the group launched attacks in support of Iran. Tehran has made ending the conflict in Lebanon one of its key demands in negotiations with Washington.</p><p>"For us, a ceasefire in Lebanon is as important as a ceasefire in Iran, and further, an end to the war in Lebanon is as important as an end to the war in Iran," Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said in Baku.</p><p>Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is touring the Middle East to reassure regional allies who remain doubtful about the proposed deal. On Wednesday, Rubio met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other senior officials. He is also scheduled to visit Kuwait and Bahrain, both of which host major U.S. military bases and were targeted by Iranian missile attacks during the conflict.</p><p>The peace proposal has faced criticism from several Middle Eastern countries, which believe it offers too many concessions to Tehran, including a $300 billion fund and the easing of some sanctions.</p><p>Trump said on Tuesday that the released funds would be used to purchase food and medical supplies from the United States, benefiting American farmers. Iran has denied this claim.</p>.Israel steps up Lebanon attacks with strikes that kill 15.<p>There are also conflicting statements about Iran's nuclear programme. Trump has said stopping Iran from developing a nuclear weapon was the main reason for launching the war on February 28. Iran continues to insist it has no intention of building one.</p><p>Iran again rejected Trump's comments on Wednesday after he claimed Tehran had agreed to permanent nuclear inspections.</p><p>Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on X that no meeting had taken place in Switzerland with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi, despite requests from the agency. He added that Iran currently has no plans to allow access to nuclear sites damaged during the war or to nuclear materials.</p><p>According to Gharibabadi, such matters would only be discussed as part of a final agreement and after all sanctions are lifted.</p><p>At the same time, discussions are continuing over the future management of the Strait of Hormuz. Shipping traffic has resumed through the waterway, helping oil prices fall, but negotiations on its long-term operation are ongoing between Iran, Oman and other Gulf nations.</p><p>Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani visited Oman on Wednesday to discuss possible talks on the issue, according to a diplomat familiar with the discussions.</p><p>Gulf countries are expected to oppose any transit charges, while Iran may seek environmental, navigation and security-related fees, the diplomat said.</p><p>Trump later claimed Iran had assured the United States that no such charges would be imposed.</p><p>"Iran has informed the US that, despite troublemaking Fake News reporting to the contrary, there are 'NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND BEING SOUGHT OR RECEIVED BY IRAN ON SHIPS TRAVELING THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ,'" Trump wrote on social media.</p><p>Meanwhile, political divisions within the United States also became visible. On Tuesday, the Republican-controlled Senate voted to halt the war in a largely symbolic move that highlighted growing differences within Trump's own party.</p>