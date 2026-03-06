Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

'No deal only unconditional surrender, make Iran great again': Trump on West Asia crisis

Trump's remarks on demanding surrender from Iran came after Iranian leaders said there were some nations trying to mediate for peace.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 16:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 16:07 IST
IranDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us