'No deal only unconditional surrender, make Iran great again': Trump on West Asia crisis

<p>US President Donald Trump has said that Iran should "unconditionally surrender" and this will be the only acceptable outcome to end hostilities. The Republican leader has also promised to help rebuild the country's economy if Tehran complied and installed new leadership.</p><p>"There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.</p><p>He also signed off his post with a new slogan of "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)" - a riff on his "Make America Great Again" political brand.</p><p>The US President earlier also said that the American was moving thousands of people out of various countries throughout the Middle East amid the military conflict between the US, Israel and Iran.</p><p>"It is being done quietly, but seamlessly," Trump said in a social media post without providing further details.</p><p>Trump's remarks on demanding surrender from Iran came after Iranian leaders said there were some nations trying to mediate for peace. </p>