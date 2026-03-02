<p>Vienna - The International Atomic Energy Agency has no indication that Israeli and US attacks on Iran have hit any nuclear facilities, but it has not been able to reach Iran's nuclear authorities, its chief Rafael Grossi told the agency's Board of Governors on Monday.</p>.Iran strikes spotlight chances for North Korea to resume nuclear talks with Trump.<p>"We have no indication that any of the nuclear installations ... have been damaged or hit," he said in a statement to the 35-nation board, adding: "Efforts to contact the Iranian nuclear regulatory authorities ... continue, with no response so far." </p>