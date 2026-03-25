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'No talks with US yet': Iran's ambassador to Pakistan refutes Trump's claim

On Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister had offered to host and mediate talks between the warring nations.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 10:00 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranDonald Trump

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