<p>Iran's ambassador to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pakistan">Pakistan </a>on Wednesday revealed that no direct or indirect talks had taken place between the US and Tehran, contradicting US President Donald Trump's remarks about <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Iran">Iran </a>seeking a deal, <em>Reuters </em>reported quoting state media. </p><p>"Based on my information, contrary to Trump's claim, no direct or indirect negotiations have taken place between the two countries so far," Reza Amiri Moghadam said, adding that "friendly countries seek to lay the ground for dialogue between Tehran and Washington, which we hope will be fruitful in ending this imposed war".</p>.US President Donald Trump claims Iran gave US a 'big present' linked to oil and gas.<p>On Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister had offered to host and mediate talks between the warring nations. </p>