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'Not right time for peace': Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei rejects 'ceasefire' proposals

Khamenei's stance for revenge ‌against ‌the US ‌and Israel was 'very ‌tough and serious' in his ⁠first ⁠foreign policy session, the official said.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 10:25 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranWest AsiaMiddle EastMojtaba Khamenei

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