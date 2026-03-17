<p>The Supreme Leader of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei rejected proposals for reducing tensions, or for a ceasefire with the United States that were conveyed to Tehran by two intermediary countries, <em>Reuters</em> quoted a senior Iranian official on Tuesday.</p><p>Khamenei's stance for revenge against the US and Israel was “very tough and serious” in his first foreign policy session, the official said, without clarifying whether the leader attended in person.</p>.Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vows to keep Strait of Hormuz closed, avenge martyrs.<p>The senior official said the supreme leader had said it was not "the right time for peace until the United States and Israel are brought to their knees, accept defeat, and pay compensation”.</p><p>On Thursday, Mojtaba Khamnei said Iran will avenge the blood of its martyrs, keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and attack US bases in a statement read out on state television, his first remarks since succeeding his slain father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. </p><p>The West Asia conflict escalated into its third week, with Israel and Iran exchanging strikes, and Iran targetting US military positions across the Gulf region, widening the focus of the conflict. </p>