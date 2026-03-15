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Oil loading operations at UAE's Fujairah have restarted, industry source says

Fujairah, outside the Strait of ⁠Hormuz, ‌is the outlet for about 1 million barrels ‌per day of ⁠the UAE's Murban crude oil - a volume equal ‌to about 1% ‌of world demand.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 08:46 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 08:46 IST
World newsOilUnited Arab EmiratesWest Asia

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