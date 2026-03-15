<p>Dubai: Oil loading operations at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-arab-emirates">United Arab Emirates</a>' Fujairah emirate, a major bunkering hub and crude export terminal, have resumed following a drone attack and fire on Saturday, a Fujairah-based industry source told Reuters.</p><p>Fujairah, outside the Strait of Hormuz, is the outlet for about 1 million barrels per day of the UAE's Murban crude oil - a volume equal to about 1% of world demand.</p> .Air India, Air India Express curtails ad-hoc flights from India to UAE on March 15 .<p>Abu Dhabi state oil giant ADNOC, which operates in the emirate, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p><p>Bloomberg News earlier reported the resumption of oil loading operations in the emirate.</p>