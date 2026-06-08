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Homeworldmiddle east

Oil prices rise more than $2 on Israel strikes on Lebanon

The wider war ⁠has been ⁠on pause since the U.S. and Israel halted their attacks on Iran in early April, but with Tehran continuing to block most shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 02:29 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 02:29 IST
IsraelOilWest AsiaLebanon

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