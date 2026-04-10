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Oil prices spike amid crippled Saudi production & continued Hormuz blockade

Iran and the US agreed on Tuesday to ‌a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, but fighting was still taking place following the ‌announcement.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 06:44 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 06:44 IST
USSaudi ArabiaIranIsraelCrude OilbusinessMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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