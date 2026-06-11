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Oil rises $2 as Iran announces closure of Strait of Hormuz following US strikes

Iran's top joint ⁠military command announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, including oil tankers and commercial ships, saying any vessel that will attempt passage will be shot at.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 01:05 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 01:05 IST
IranOilWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

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