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Oil sanctions waiver, nuclear limits and asset release: Here's what Iran's deal with US includes

A final deal is to be ‌discussed in the 60 ​days following agreement by the two sides.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 11:11 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 11:11 IST
World newsUSIranWest Asiawar

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