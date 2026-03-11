<p>Dubai: Iran will switch from "reciprocal hits" after attacks to continuous strikes on adversaries, and the US will not be able to control <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-asia-conflict-govt-signals-no-fuel-price-hike-till-oil-touches-128barrel-or-conflict-drags-on-3925913">oil prices</a>, the spokesperson for Tehran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters said on Wednesday.</p><p>"We won't allow even one litre of oil to reach the US, Zionists (Israel) and their partners. Any vessel or tanker bound to them will be a legitimate target," Ebrahim Zolfaqari said.</p>.Oil prices surge above $100 a barrel for the first time in almost four years.<p>"Get ready for the oil barrel to be at $200 because the oil price depends on the regional security which you have destabilised."</p>