Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

'Oil will reach $200 a barrel': Iran's stark warning to US, Israel & partners

"We ‌won't allow even one litre ‌of oil ⁠to reach the US, Israel and their ‌partners," Iran's military spokesperson said.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 12:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 12:46 IST
World newsIranIsraelWest AsiaMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us