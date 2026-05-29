On average 11 children in Lebanon killed or injured every 24 hours in past week: UNICEF

<p>As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> expanded strikes across the country in despite a ceasefire, an average of 11 children have been killed or injured every 24 hours in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Lebanon</a> in the last week.</p><p>Towns and villages in southern Lebanon are being hit by heavy Israeli strikes on Wednesday and Thursday.</p><p>An Israeli strike hit a building in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Thursday, amid a ceasefire which failed to halt fighting between Israeli troops and Hezbollah in south Lebanon.</p>.Israeli strikes kill six Lebanese medics in 24 hours, says Lebanon's health ministry.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/neet-ug-2026-paper-leak-cbi-arrests-latur-based-doctor-pune-physics-teacher-13-held-so-far-4017660">UNICEF</a> said that a total of 77 children have been killed or injured in the last seven days. According to the agency, about 55 children have been killed and 212 injured since the ceasefire which began in April. </p><p>UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires described the toll as 'staggering'.</p><p>The ceasefire which was announced by Washington on April 16 was meant to halt the war raging between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah since March 2.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>