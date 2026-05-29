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Homeworldmiddle east

On average 11 children in Lebanon killed or injured every 24 hours in past week: UNICEF

UNICEF said that a total ‌of 77 children have ‌been killed or injured in the last seven days.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 11:37 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 11:37 IST
World newsIsraelUNICEFLebanonMiddle East

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