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On Iran, Trump keeps world off balance with ever-changing threats

In capitals around the world, presidents and prime ministers have spent almost six weeks seeking a way to prevent the US-Israeli war against Iran from spiraling out of control.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 16:00 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 16:00 IST
World newsUSIranDonald TrumpMiddle East

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