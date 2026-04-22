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One of three ships fired at by Iran may have been bound for Gujarat, data says

The data also showed that MSC Francesca, another vessel, was indicating Hambantota port in Sri Lanka, while a third container ship, Euphoria, was showing Jeddah as its destination.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 14:33 IST
World newsGujaratIranStrait of HormuzVessels

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