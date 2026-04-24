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Only five ships pass through Strait of Hormuz in 24 hours

The Iranian-flagged oil products tanker Niki, which is subject to US sanctions, was among the few ⁠vessels that ‌sailed out of the strait with no destination listed.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 12:29 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 12:29 IST
World newsMiddle EastStrait of HormuzShips

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