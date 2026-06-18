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'Our missiles only for firing': Iran says weapons programme not part of talks with US for deal

"Our missiles do not like at all to be talked about by anyone," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 14:55 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 14:55 IST
World newsUSIranMissileDonald TrumpWest Asia

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