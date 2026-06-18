'Our missiles only for firing': Iran says weapons programme not part of talks with US for deal

<p>US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday (June 17, 2026), agreeing on a framework deal meant to end the West Asia war.</p><p>However, Iran clarified that its missile programme will not be part of future talks with US despite a new framework agreement. </p>.US, Iran sign initial deal to end war; Iran to reopen Hormuz, US to lift blockade.<p>"Our missiles do not like at all to be talked about by anyone," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in an interview with Iranian state television.</p>.Israel says troops operating 10 km inside Lebanon despite US-Iran accord.<p>"Iranian missiles are only for firing, not for negotiations. Iran's defence capability will not be discussed in any way, in any process or with any party."<br>There is no mention in the deal of Iran's missile programme, a longstanding concern for Washington and its ally Israel.</p><p>The deal calls for Tehran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and waives US-backed sanctions on the country, immediately allowing Iran to sell its oil freely in a major concession from Washington, according to details released by both countries. Trump put his signature to the memorandum of understanding during dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles following a G7 summit.</p>